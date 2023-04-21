Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Decreases By 8.9%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCFGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,900 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 166,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 189.9 days.

Britvic Stock Performance

BTVCF opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52. Britvic has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $11.32.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. It operates through the following geographical segments: Great Britain (GB), Brazil, Ireland, France, and International. The GB segment focuses on United Kingdom excluding Northern Ireland. The Ireland segment covers Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

