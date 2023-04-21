Short Interest in Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF) Declines By 11.3%

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,700 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 489,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ceconomy Stock Performance

MTAGF stock opened at 2.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of 2.21. Ceconomy has a 1-year low of 2.16 and a 1-year high of 2.26.

About Ceconomy

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. The firm’s brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe and Others.

