Short Interest in Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF) Declines By 11.3%

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,700 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 489,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Ceconomy Stock Performance
MTAGF stock opened at 2.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of 2.21. Ceconomy has a 1-year low of 2.16 and a 1-year high of 2.26.
About Ceconomy
