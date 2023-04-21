Short Interest in Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Increases By 14.3%

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.
Celtic Stock Performance
Shares of CLTFF stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. Celtic has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36.
Celtic Company Profile
