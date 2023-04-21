Short Interest in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Declines By 5.2%

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the March 15th total of 8,870,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Insider Activity at Cerus

In related news, SVP Carol Moore sold 13,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $36,618.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 407,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 13,078 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $36,618.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 407,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 15,468 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $43,310.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 338,621 shares in the company, valued at $948,138.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,545 shares of company stock valued at $368,326 over the last three months. 7.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 22,100,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236,735 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 333,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 89,990 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 234,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 54,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 37,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Stock Performance

Shares of CERS stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. Cerus has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Cerus had a negative net margin of 26.40% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. The business had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Cerus will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CERS shares. Stephens cut shares of Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

