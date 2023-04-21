Short Interest in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Decreases By 7.6%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 5,230,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 8.3% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 20,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. HSBC cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.0 %

CF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,046,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $67.95 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day moving average is $89.85.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.