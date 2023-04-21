Short Interest in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Decreases By 11.0%

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the March 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 144,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,119. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $104.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.80.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 22.96% and a negative return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDXC. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex during the third quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth $76,000. 42.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

See Also

