Short Interest in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Drops By 12.1%

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the March 15th total of 24,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CollPlant Biotechnologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 463,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 60,326 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 286,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLGN shares. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.75 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on CollPlant Biotechnologies from $26.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Price Performance

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

Shares of CLGN stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.31. 6,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,555. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $81.07 million and a P/E ratio of -4.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. operates as a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. Its products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and Collink.3D.

