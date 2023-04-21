Short Interest in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Declines By 8.0%

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,100 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 256,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRTO shares. Huber Research lowered shares of Criteo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Criteo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Shares of CRTO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.46. 161,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69. Criteo has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $36.76.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $283.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.74 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rachel Picard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rachel Picard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 51,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $1,589,259.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,044 shares in the company, valued at $15,075,679.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,488 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Criteo by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Criteo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 140,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

