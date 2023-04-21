Short Interest in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Decreases By 6.8%

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the March 15th total of 4,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.
Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services
In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services
Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:DFS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.42. 1,341,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,783. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $121.17.
Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.49%.
About Discover Financial Services
Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Discover Financial Services (DFS)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.