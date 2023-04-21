Short Interest in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expands By 13.6%

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 424,200 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the March 15th total of 373,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DURECT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on DURECT from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

DRRX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.43. 136,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,420. DURECT has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02.

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 98.04% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that DURECT will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DURECT by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,243,592 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 225,402 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,124,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 2,022.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 52,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 20.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 588,848 shares in the last quarter.

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

