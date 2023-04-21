Short Interest in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Rises By 14.8%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,230,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the March 15th total of 10,650,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.26. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $259.30 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth $97,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EQX shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. is a growth-focused mining company, which engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include Greenstone Project, Los Filos Expansion, Aurizona Expansion, and Castle Mountain Expansion. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

