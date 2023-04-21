Short Interest in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Increases By 17.9%

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $1,628,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 4,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBZ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,590. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.02. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $13.88.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.609 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.77%. This is a positive change from First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

