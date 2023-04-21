Short Interest in Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Drops By 7.8%

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the March 15th total of 399,300 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.4 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $40,996.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,959 shares in the company, valued at $140,599.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Forian

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forian during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Forian during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forian during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forian by 43.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forian during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Forian Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ FORA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,138. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. Forian has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $95.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter.

Forian Company Profile

Helix Technologies, Inc (OTCQB: HLIX) is a provider of critical infrastructure services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk in an ever-changing and expanding frontier market. Through our Critical Infrastructure Services Platform, Helix Technologies provides a unique suite of technology solutions to legal cannabis operators that facilitate compliant product movements on a global scale, providing confidence to governments, peace of mind to consumers, and access to a global cannabis supply chain.

