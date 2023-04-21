Short Interest in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Grows By 6.3%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the March 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GENI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Sports

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,607,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Genius Sports by 209.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,571,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,540 shares during the period. Builders Union LLP bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,493,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. 34.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Price Performance

Genius Sports Company Profile

Shares of NYSE GENI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.32. 437,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,373. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53. Genius Sports has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

(Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.