Short Interest in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Rises By 9.1%

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 943,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Gladstone Land Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Gladstone Land stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.42. 134,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,507. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LAND shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Gladstone Land from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

