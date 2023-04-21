Short Interest in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Rises By 15.5%

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the March 15th total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Global X E-commerce ETF Price Performance

EBIZ opened at $17.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 million, a P/E ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X E-commerce ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF during the second quarter worth $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 268.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 21,459 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF during the third quarter worth $527,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 148,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period.

About Global X E-commerce ETF

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

