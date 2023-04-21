Short Interest in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Declines By 11.2%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the March 15th total of 132,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASR traded down $9.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $285.93. The stock had a trading volume of 29,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.08. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $179.01 and a 1-year high of $314.48.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $369.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 55.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 256.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 25.6% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

