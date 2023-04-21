Short Interest in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Declines By 7.4%

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

IF Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IROQ traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. 2,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116. IF Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $51.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter.

IF Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.2%. IF Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IF Bancorp stock. Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. IF Bancorp makes up about 0.4% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 0.81% of IF Bancorp worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

