Short Interest in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Increases By 11.1%

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 5,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.64.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.2 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.19. The stock had a trading volume of 562,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,698. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.