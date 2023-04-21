Short Interest in Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Expands By 10.2%

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 951,600 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the March 15th total of 863,500 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on IMRX shares. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Immuneering from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Immuneering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Immuneering from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Immuneering

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Immuneering by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immuneering by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Immuneering by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immuneering Stock Down 3.2 %

About Immuneering

NASDAQ IMRX traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 49,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of -1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58. Immuneering has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $16.17.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

