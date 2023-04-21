Short Interest in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Rises By 14.4%

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the March 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL stock traded down $2.56 on Friday, reaching $78.83. 430,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45. Jabil has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $89.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 4,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $382,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,339,794. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 4,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $382,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,339,794. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,487 shares of company stock worth $4,295,106 over the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 391.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Jabil by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.