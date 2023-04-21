Short Interest in Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Increases By 14.3%

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,766,700 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the March 15th total of 6,793,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 784.5 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEYUF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

KEYUF opened at $23.38 on Friday. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.01.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

