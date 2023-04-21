Short Interest in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Declines By 7.4%

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the March 15th total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 441,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KTB traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.31. The stock had a trading volume of 895,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $53.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.53.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $731.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.78 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 124.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.65%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KTB shares. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

Insider Activity at Kontoor Brands

In related news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $1,622,137.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,949.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $1,622,137.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,949.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,929.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 336,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 79,022 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 63,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

