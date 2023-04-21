Short Interest in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Declines By 5.3%

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the March 15th total of 158,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $166,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,409,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,067.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $166,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,409,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,067.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,924,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,000 shares of company stock worth $1,006,470 over the last 90 days. 50.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the third quarter worth $332,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research note on Friday, April 14th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03. Lifeway Foods has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Lifeway Foods will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

