Short Interest in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Declines By 19.0%

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the March 15th total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LITB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 46,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,337. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. The company has a market cap of $152.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

