Short Interest in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Expands By 7.3%

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the March 15th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.9 days.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.37. 91,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,655. The company has a market capitalization of $232.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.69. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.79.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 178.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 389.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 21,443 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

Further Reading

