Short Interest in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Drops By 8.2%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,390,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the March 15th total of 162,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 15.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,246,000 after buying an additional 42,002 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 332,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 255,563 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

Lumen Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 15,924,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,443,818. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

