Siacoin (SC) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $215.95 million and $4.33 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,326.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.00318673 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012190 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.13 or 0.00547634 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00071194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.64 or 0.00436498 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001148 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,865,922,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

