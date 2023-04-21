Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Trading Down 1.4%

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) shares fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.55. 187,186 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 266% from the average session volume of 51,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa supplies wind turbines and power solutions to customers. The company is a global leader in the renewable energy industry specifically in the development, installation, maintenance, and manufacturing of wind turbines. Siemens Gamesa’s vision is to be the global leader in the renewable energy industry driving the transition towards a sustainable world.

