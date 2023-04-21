Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lowered its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises 1.6% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,532 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,612 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,693,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,269,000 after purchasing an additional 333,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 53.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.56. 253,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.96.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.43%.

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.42.

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

