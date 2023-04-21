Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 1,552 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SLB opened at $51.97 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.51.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,298.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $1,884,260.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,298.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.