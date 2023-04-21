Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 271 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 453.7% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $126.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.44 and a 200-day moving average of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $199.97.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.60.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

