Simplicity Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 76.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $205.59 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.08.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.