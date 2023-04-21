Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,208,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,710 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,489,000 after acquiring an additional 381,797 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 876,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,223,000 after acquiring an additional 350,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,180,000 after acquiring an additional 336,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

YUM stock opened at $137.50 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $138.08. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.89.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,875 shares of company stock worth $3,166,805 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.06.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

