Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $703,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,666,000 after purchasing an additional 367,253 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $62.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $87.68.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.78) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.