Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $935,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,370,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,820,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.40.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $297.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a PE ratio of 81.26, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.