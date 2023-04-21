Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $970,000 Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,315 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock opened at $197.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.03 and its 200-day moving average is $160.55. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $200.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $197.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 940.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $86,508.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,701.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $86,508.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,701.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $68,148.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,518.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,659 shares of company stock worth $9,227,626. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

