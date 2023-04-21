Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 147 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Argus increased their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens lowered shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.94.

Insider Activity

American Express Price Performance

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP opened at $163.28 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $192.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

