Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 104 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,708 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 71.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Autodesk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $63,372.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,135.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,852 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $194.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.57.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

