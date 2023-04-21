Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 82 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,815,451 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,274,000 after acquiring an additional 304,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,421,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,251,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,123,000 after acquiring an additional 276,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,146,000 after buying an additional 310,865 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $154.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.31. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $169.69. The company has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

