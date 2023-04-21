Simplicity Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 53.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 9.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 25.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 8,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $3,088,262.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,703,987.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IT opened at $304.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.97. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $358.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.71.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.