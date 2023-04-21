Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Six Flags Entertainment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of SIX opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.26. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $43.98.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.05 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 503.5% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,716,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935,291 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,950,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,978 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,966 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

