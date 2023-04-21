Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $3.41 Million Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,914 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Western Digital by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,702,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $348,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297,603 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Western Digital by 4,081.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,725,982 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $54,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,705 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Western Digital by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,780,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $182,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 445.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,289,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $269,826,000 after acquiring an additional 928,721 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $33.32 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $63.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -114.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

