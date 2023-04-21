Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $4.22 Million Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $539,533,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $81,253,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DINO. Barclays decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Cowen cut HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $45.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $66.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.95.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 13.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Recommended Stories

