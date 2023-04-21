Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Purchases New Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 134,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Radian Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1,399.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

Radian Group Stock Performance

In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $278,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $215,883.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $278,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,008.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,120 shares of company stock worth $1,320,888 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $23.83.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $314.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.63 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 62.39% and a return on equity of 22.58%. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

Radian Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.