Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 14.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 274,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 85,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 379.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 88,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 70,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 925,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

Corporate Office Properties Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Corporate Office Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.51%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Stories

