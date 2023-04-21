Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $160,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52,897 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,570.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 152,366 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 72,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.58.

Insider Activity

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $108.48 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $124.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.