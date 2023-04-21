Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,114.43

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,114.43 ($13.79) and traded as high as GBX 1,209 ($14.96). Smith & Nephew shares last traded at GBX 1,197 ($14.81), with a volume of 1,532,938 shares.

SN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital raised Smith & Nephew to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($13.86) to GBX 1,410 ($17.45) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.32) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.56) to GBX 1,480 ($18.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,405.50 ($17.39).

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,173.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,115.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,823.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is 15,238.10%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

