Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Longbow Research

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Longbow Research from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

Snap-on Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $258.89 on Friday. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $263.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.51.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total value of $1,770,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,511 shares in the company, valued at $20,280,720.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total value of $1,770,857.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,280,720.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $90,111.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,744 shares of company stock worth $10,207,319 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-on

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 226.4% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

