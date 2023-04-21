Socket Mobile (SCKT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th.

SCKT stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Socket Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Socket Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.83% of Socket Mobile worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

